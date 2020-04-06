MANCHESTER — The Bishop’s Charitable Assistance Fund is directing all grants this quarter to organizations directly involved in the response to COVID-19 via the new Bishop’s Crisis Relief Emergency Fund.
The Bishop’s Crisis Relief Emergency Fund will distribute at least $100,000 in emergency grants over the next two months. The BCAF is waiving the requirement that organizations not apply if they received funding within the same calendar year or for the last three consecutive years. All eligible organizations involved in COVID-19 relief efforts are welcome to apply.
The fund is now accepting applications for grants to be awarded in May. Applicants should submit a completed form and required information by close of business on Wednesday, April 22. Information and an online application are available by visiting catholicnh.org/BCAF or form.jotform.com/RCBM/crisis-relief.
BCAF accepts applications from qualified 501(c)(3) organizations in New Hampshire, without regard to religious affiliation, for projects that help people meet their basic needs.
To contribute to the Bishop’s Charitable Assistance Fund, visit catholicnh.org/bcaf, or to mail a gift, make the check out to the Bishop’s Charitable Assistance Fund or BCAF, 153 Ash Street, Manchester, NH 03104.
