MEREDITH — February is Library Lover’s Month at the Meredith Public Library and its theme is “Try Something New at the Library.” Along with classes, the library is introducing a new service called BingeBundles, sponsored by the Friends of the Meredith Library, as are all of their classes this month.
Ever wanted to try a subscription service that sends new books to try along with some fun goodies to go along with them, but couldn’t afford the cost to join? Now, subscribe with the library and all that's needed is a library card. Must be age 18 or over.
Pick up a form at the main desk or at meredithlibrary.org. Answer questions about preferred genres and formats, snack preferences and other topics. Then the library will pack up to four mystery items along with some fun surprises in a shopping bag. The items will be checked out to each patron, so they will need to be returned, but the surprises are to be kept.
Try learning something new at the library such as yoga, knitting, watercolor, 3D printing, chess or a sassy step and stretch class.
3D Print a Bookmark Tuesday, Feb. 14, 6-7:30 p.m. Join Chris as he walks through 3D printer basics to design a bookmark. Registration required, limit 10. Sign up for a free tinkercad account before class.
Chair Yoga Tuesday Feb. 21, 10-11 a.m. Taught by instructor Linda Hopper, chair yoga is fun, relaxing and safe. It is an alternative yoga practice for everyone who wants an active yoga practice, but has difficulty getting up and down from the floor. Chairs are used as props for both the seated and standing postures. Popular with people of all ages, chair yoga is an effective way to address arthritis, improve posture and coordination, improve balance and flexibility, reduce anxiety and tension, relieve back pain, build bone density, appreciate the breath and connect with it in a meaningful way.
Chess...What Is It? Thursday, Feb. 23, 6:30-8 p.m. Instructor Gay Dehnel will lead the group through chess basics. Registration is required.
Knitting 101 Thursdays, Feb. 28 to Mar 28, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Learn to knit with instructor Deb Wyman. Start with the basics in a fun and relaxing setting and by the last class, knit from a pattern. Registration required, limit six people.
Sassy step and stretch Tuesday, March 1, 1-2 p.m. Come and join instructor Paula Wanzer for a fun class that incorporates line dancing, weights, balance and stretching. Registration suggested but not required.
