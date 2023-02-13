MEREDITH — February is Library Lover’s Month at the Meredith Public Library and its theme is “Try Something New at the Library.” Along with classes, the library is introducing a new service called BingeBundles, sponsored by the Friends of the Meredith Library, as are all of their classes this month.

Ever wanted to try a subscription service that sends new books to try along with some fun goodies to go along with them, but couldn’t afford the cost to join? Now, subscribe with the library and all that's needed is a library card. Must be age 18 or over.

