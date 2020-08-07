BELMONT — The Belmont Public Library recently completed a $26,760 project to clean and repair exterior brickwork, the conclusion of a five year, multi-stage process to protect the historic building's exterior.
“The library is a beautiful and useful institution in Belmont,” said Eileen Gilbert, director. Pendlebury Masonry of New Boston handled the project to clean and repair two sides of the building, using a boom lift to inspect the chimneys. The masons matched the historic bricks and mortar. Local mason Joe Rhodes completed earlier phases of the restoration.
The library is currently open to the public. Curbside pickup is available during all open hours. Visit anytime at belmontpubliclibrary.org.
For more information about LCHIP, visit LCHIP.org or call 603-224-4113.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.