BELMONT — The sixth annual Lakes Region Unified Basketball Jamboree is today at Belmont High School. Teams from Belmont, Berlin, Gilford, Laconia, Newfound and Winnisquam are participating. The first game kicks off at 9 a.m. There will be concessions and raffles, with all proceeds benefitting Special Olympics of New Hampshire. Admission is $2 for students and seniors, and $3 for adults, with cash.
