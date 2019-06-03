CONCORD — Julie Haubrich, school counselor at Belmont High School, was honored by Governor Chris Sununu and New Hampshire’s Community Colleges for her support of the Running Start program at Lakes Region Community College. Each year the Community College System of New Hampshire recognizes school partners for their work in supporting the Running Start program, which enables high school students to take courses at their school for high school and college credit.
Haubrich coordinated the offering of 14 classes for college credit, which resulted in 80 students enrolling and earning 250 college credits through the program. “I am really proud of our little school,” said Haubrich. “We were able to offer a lot of opportunities to our students, and are looking to expand even more. Our students and staff are really invested in this program.” Wayne Fraser, LRCC’s Running Start coordinator added, “I have been impressed with Julie’s efforts. She goes above and beyond to make sure her students have every opportunity to better themselves.” Haubrich has been at Belmont High for seven years, and has been with the Belmont School District for 17 years. She resides in Loudon.
For more information about Lakes Region Community College, visit www.lrcc.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.