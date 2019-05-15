BELMONT — Each spring, the Belmont Old Home Day Committee invites the public to nominate a graduating senior at Belmont High School as this year’s Belmont Good Citizen. The nominee must be a resident of the Town of Belmont and display good citizenship qualities through academic, civic, volunteer, and personal achievement. Nominations must be received by Monday, May 20 and may be emailed to events@belmontnh.org.
The public is also invited to celebrate the successes of the nominated seniors at the Good Citizen Award Reception, scheduled for Sunday, June 9 at 3 p.m., at the Corner Meeting House on Sargent Street. With questions, call Gretta Olson-Wilder at 603-998-3525.
