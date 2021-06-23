LACONIA — Belknap Mill will kick off its 3rd year of "Kids in the Park," a family summer program series beginning Friday, July 2. "Kids in the Park" offers fun learning opportunities in Rotary Riverside Park for children and families each Monday, Wednesday, and Friday beginning at 10:30 a.m. throughout the month of July. The full calendar of events and times can be found on the Mill’s website at: www.belknapmill.org/kidsinthepark.
Families are invited to enjoy learning about night creatures from Squam Lake Science Center, a puppet show with CactusHead Puppets, and the whimsical musical sounds of Mr. Aaron. The Winnipesaukee Muskrats will be looking for friends to play catch, Downtown Gym will give everyone a great workout and then wind down with a relaxing yoga session with Miss Cassie.
Kiwanis C.A.R.E.S will read stories about pets and be prepared for a special guest. Petals in the Pines returns again this year for fairy house building, and the Laconia Conservation Commission will share fun activities to help us understand how to conserve resources and why it is important that we do. SubZero Nitrogen Ice Cream will conclude the programming.
There will be painting ducks on "Duck Day" for an upcoming Community Art Exhibit at the Riverside Duck Derby in October and finally the Mill will be hosting a Christmas in July Party with snow cones.
