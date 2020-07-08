LACONIA — The Belknap Mill has not allowed the COVID-19 pandemic to slow them down. Staff members Tara Shore and Jill Desruisseaux provided virtual educational learning resources when schools were closed in March. The Cabin Fever Reliever program ran weekdays for 10 weeks. The mill, working with community partners, shared educational videos, art lessons with artist-in-residence Larry Frates, STEM activities through University of New Hampshire Cooperative Extension and 4H, Zoom conversations with local historians, and activities from their Industrial Heritage Program geared toward elementary aged youth.
While planning for this year’s Kids in the Park program, the mill considered current state guidelines for how to best deliver the program. In collaboration with community partners, the mill created a virtual version. "Offering quality educational programming for our community is always a primary goal in our planning process," said Program and Operations Manager Tara Shore.
The Laconia Kiwanis Club donated copies of "Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs" by Judy Barrett, and Kiwanis members will read their favorite stories live on Zoom. Activity packets from Petals in the Pines, UNH Cooperative Extension and 4H, and Laconia Conservation Commission offer hands-on experiences. The Downtown Gym will provide online workouts and a nutrition activity. A create-your-own-cartoon booklet, developed by Frates, and an architecture scavenger hunt from program sponsor Misiaszek Turpin pllc will engage imaginations.
Registration filled quickly, so a Kids in the Park 2020 Facebook group was created to provide links and information about program offerings so anyone interested may participate.
Facebook Live art lessons, workouts, and stories are just some of the programming opportunities available. Families can join the group by visiting facebook.com/belknapmill.
Sponsorship for Kids in the Park 2020 comes from Misiaszek Turpin pllc, with grant funding from New Hampshire Humanities as part of the CARES Act and the National Endowment for the Humanities.
