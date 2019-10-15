LACONIA — A crew from Belknap Landscape recently spent the day donating time and services to whip the grounds at Belknap House back into shape. In the coming weeks, the Belknap House will open its doors to those in need.
Over the spring and summer, the grounds at Belknap House became overgrown. Belknap House used to operate as a hostel in the warmer months, and as a cold weather emergency shelter for families in the winter. As shelter insecurity persists to a growing challenge in the Lakes Region, Belknap House has chosen to reorganize as a year-round shelter.
The lawn, planting beds, and outdoor spaces needed maintenance so that families would feel welcome. As a supporter of Belknap House from its inception, Belknap Landscape was contacted for help.
“When the they reached out to us telling they could use some support to get their grounds ready to reopen, we were happy to help. Being involved in our community is a cornerstone of our values, and the work the Belknap House does is something we believe in,” said Hayden McLaughlin, owner of Belknap Landscape. “To be able to help those who in turn help others in such a time of need it is what community is all about.”
For more information about Belknap House, call 603-527-8097, or visit www.belknaphouse.org.
