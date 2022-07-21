LACONIA — Belknap County residents are invited to a Conservation Forum at 6 p.m. at the County Office Complex on Monday, July 25, at 34 County Drive. This is a broad-based community forum to gather advice and discuss natural resource conservation priorities for Belknap County. “We're hosting this Forum to learn what conservation issues are most important to local people and communities. This helps identify priorities for future workshops,conservation projects and assistance programs,” said Lisa Morin, progam coordinator for the Belknap County Conservation District. This Conservation Forum will be in person in the large conference room in the County Office Complex. More information and a sign up link are available on the BCCD website, belknapccd.org under events.
To zero in on priorities for specific farm and forest conservation practices, BCCD is also holding a County Local Working Group Meeting via zoom from 3:30-4:30 p.m. This is a technical session for farmers, forest landowners and others knowledgeable about their resource needs and Natural Resource Conservation Service Programs. Sign up on belknapccd.org.
