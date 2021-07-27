LACONIA — The Belknap County Sportsmen’s Association is seeking blood donors in honor of Mike Normandin, one of our life-long members. Mike has served as club president for nearly two decades. Mike personally organized and led the effort by a number of sportsmen’s clubs to donate money, materials, and labor to rebuild the cabins and dining hall at Barry Camp in Milan.
Barry Camp is a six-week summer course exposing young people to the outdoors. Since its reopening it has been a sold out success every year.
Mike has a blood condition that requires weekly transfusions of red blood cells.
Due to the current severe shortage of blood the BCSA is sponsoring a blood drive in conjunction with the Red Cross to help Mike and many others who are in need.
This blood drive is open to the entire community. Come donate, help save a life on Aug. 3 from 1-6 p.m. at BCSA Club House, 182 Lily Pond Road, Gilford.
Reservations required (47 slots available, sign up early).
Schedule Your Blood Donation With The Red Cross (redcrossblood.org)
