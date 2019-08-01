BARNSTEAD — On the request of the planning board, several residents and two town officials met on July 10 to resume the tradition of informal overview, evaluation and advocacy for community economic development. The group has formed from time to time, most recently while Barnstead revised its master plan several years ago, gathering economic data and surveying opinions about the size, location and purpose of future development.
The outcome was Barnstead’s desire to maintain rural character, promote local agriculture, forestry and small businesses, and avoid big box stores. Since then, there has been an increase in the number of homesteads, farms and farmstead products. More than 30 commercial tenants now occupy the formerly-vacant, wood-chipping property, the farmer’s market has gained statewide recognition, a Dollar General opened on the corner of Route 28 and Maple Street, the country store has changed ownership twice, JJ’s Restaurant and Sports Bar has closed, and new businesses have opened along Route 28.
The group acknowledged its support of existing businesses. They will seek, gather and publish information on the health of the local economy, and its strengths, weaknesses, needs and trends. The group welcomes everyone’s participation and will meet again Wednesday Aug. 7, 5:30 p.m. at the Barnstead Food Pantry on Route 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.