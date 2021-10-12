Bank of New Hampshire is continuing to make an impact on food insecurity across the state with its’ annual Banking on Kindness Funds for Food Drive. Now through Nov. 12, each customer who visits a Bank of New Hampshire office will have the opportunity to donate $1, $5, $10 or an amount of their choice to the Drive. Bank of New Hampshire will match donations up to $250 per office for a potential total match of $5,500.
The Funds for Food Drive collects monetary donations for local food pantries so they are able to purchase the food they need to be able to stock their shelves. Each Bank of New Hampshire office will donate the funds raised in their office to a local food pantry of their choosing, allowing the Bank to have a widespread impact across the state.
“As Bank of New Hampshire seeks to further our impact on food insecurity in our communities, we are excited to once again partner with our customers through our annual Funds for Food Drive,” said Chris Logan, president and CEO for Bank of New Hampshire. “With the holidays right around the corner, our friends and neighbors struggling with food insecurity are feeling the weight of that struggle even more. Our customers have demonstrated their generosity and compassion year after year, and I am confident that they will continue that demonstration this year as we partner to lessen the weight of food insecurity in our communities.”
Customers and community members who choose to donate to the Drive will be invited to write their name on a fall nametag and those nametags will be displayed on each offices’ “Board of Givers” until the end of the Drive. After the Drive ends on Nov. 12, those who donated will be updated as to how much was collected, matched and donated to the office’s selected food pantry, showcasing the total impact.
For more information, call 1-800-832-0912 or visit www.BankNH.com.
