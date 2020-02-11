LACONIA — Daniel Fife, owner of GoGetFifed.com, started his marketing company in 2015. In 2018, he began making calendars that sold out. Since then, he has donated a portion of the proceeds to local autism charities.
The most recent recipient of Fife’s donation was the Lakes Region Community Services Autism Center. The center supports families through modeling and coaching to encourage, educate, and advocate for their child with autism spectrum disorder. “I really enjoy supporting my local community. It brings me so much joy to be able to give back,” said Fife.
“Dan has always been a great supporter of the LRCS Autism Center. He is very integrated in his local community and we are so thankful that he chose us as the recipient for his donation,” said Erin Pettengill, vice president.
