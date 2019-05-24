LACONIA — Angela Hanscom, author of "Balanced & Barefoot: How Unrestricted Outdoor Play Makes for Strong, Confident, and Capable Children" and founder of the TimberNook program, will be speaking about the evidence indicating that it is time to make changes in our approach to youth education at the Laconia Christian Academy on Wednesday, May 29, at 6:30 p.m.
Recalling the days when children played outside until dark or until they were called in for dinner, Hanscom says there may be more important lessons embedded in those memories than sweet nostalgia. Getting outside, exploring nature, and increasing unstructured play times is vital to the health and development of toddlers, youths and teens, she argues.
Today’s children have shorter recess times, more structured after-school activities and increased time in front of all manners of technology. They have less time and space to move and play outdoors. Simultaneously, the number of children identified with sensory and motor deficits is on the rise. School teachers report classroom observations of those deficits, including challenges in the areas of attention, balance, coordination, and aggression.
Hanscom will be speaking about the philosophy that is at the heart of her TimberNook program: that nature is the ultimate sensory experience, and that psychological and physical health improves in children when they spend time outside on a regular basis.
Hanscom offers several strategies to help children thrive in outdoor environments, using a therapeutic approach to nature play. Laconia Christian Academy is embracing the program and soon will be transforming early learning with outdoor play experiences at the 140-acre wooded campus on Meredith Center Road.
Innisfree Bookshop of Meredith will be present at the May 29 event with copies of Hanscom’s book for purchase. Hanscom will be signing books after her talk.
