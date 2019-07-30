LACONIA — Joyce Hughes will present a lecture, “My Journey into Quilting,” at a meeting of the Belknap Mill Quilters Guild on Wednesday, Aug. 14.
Hughes is an award-winning, self-taught quilter and fiber artist. Her first quilt was a tee-shirt quilt, which she enjoyed making, but felt limited in the ability to express her artistic capabilities. Within several months, she began to design pictorial landscape quilts using raw edge applique, thread painting, and a variety of embellishments. Never knowing the “rules,” she broke a lot of them, but with exciting results.
Her first art quilt, “Mother’s Day,” was entered into a National Show and won a Blue Ribbon. That led to numerous awards, recognitions and opportunities in the quilting world. In October 2012, she was selected as “McCall’s Quilt Designer 2012 – Professional Category” for McCall’s Quilting Magazine.
Hughes has a new book, “Creating Art Quilts with Panels” and has been working with fabric panels to create dimension and texture with threads and embellishments – creating a style of her own.
The lecture will be held at the Bean Conference Center, 35 Blueberry Lane. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. There is a $10 fee for non-members and guests. Due to limited seating, reservations are requested for non-members and guests. To make a reservation or for more information, contact Ann Rampulla at 603-387-9063 or rampulla@usa.net.
