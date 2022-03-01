NEWFOUND — Newfound Regional High School will have auditions for 2022’s annual school and community musical, "POLLYANNA," on Tuesday and Wednesday, March 8 and 9 at 5 p.m. Participants should wear comfortable clothing and shoes which allow for movement. The auditions will consist of learning a short dance routine and song. There are multiple roles for students and adults, as well as an ensemble of townspeople. No experience is necessary and everyone is welcomed. The performance is scheduled for the outdoors on Friday and Saturday, May 20 and 21. For more information, contact Stephanie Wiencek at swiencek@sau4.org.

