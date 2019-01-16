DALLAS — AT&T is looking for ed-tech startups working to close the country’s growing skills gap.
To mark the fifth anniversary of their education technology incubator, Aspire Accelerator, the AT&T Skills Building Challenge was created. AT&T is looking for companies working directly on solutions that prepare students for future career success, including STEM fields with heightening demand.
The top eight applicants will receive $125,000 from AT&T as part of their participation in the six-month accelerator program, where they’ll have access to AT&T’s senior executives and mentoring from leading minds in the education and skilling space. Applications may be submitted until Feb. 1 by visiting about.att.com/csr/aspireaccelerator.
“We must find innovative ways to get students the skills they need to keep up in an economy increasingly driven by technological advances such as artificial intelligence, virtual and augmented reality,” said Charlene Lake, senior vice president of corporate social responsibility and chief sustainability officer at AT&T. “Every company, including AT&T, wants a pipeline of skilled talent coming through the door.
“Our Accelerator program has a proven track record of finding and funding the most innovative organizations in ed-tech,” Lake said. “We’re excited to do the same with ventures focused on preparing students to get and keep good jobs in the 21st century.”
More about the AT&T Skills Building Challenge offered through the Aspire Accelerator:
• Aspire Investment – $100,000 AT&T investment and an additional $25,000 for each company to cover costs of the program. For nonprofits, the investment will be a general contribution. They receive this in exchange for participating in the Accelerator and meeting certain requirements, including submitting impact measurements.
• Mentorship – Access to an Entrepreneur in Residence and AT&T and external mentors from education and technology.
• Resources – UI/UX design services and opportunities to participate in education conferences such as ISTE and ASU GSV.
• National Platform – Inclusion in broader AT&T Aspire initiative, which is committed to driving innovation in education, skilling and career readiness.
• Flexible Location – Organizations can participate from where they are, without relocating.
Accelerator advisors and mentors include Charles Best, founder and CEO, DonorsChoose.org; Kimberly Bryant, founder, Black Girls CODE; Betsy Corcoran, co-founder and CEO, EdSurge; and Sebastian Thrun, founder and president of Udacity.
The 27 Accelerator Alumni, collectively reaching more than 23 million students and attracting more than $35 million in funding after graduation, include Bitsbox, Cogent Education, Couragion, The Graide Network, LearnPlatform, MindBlown Labs, PlayPosit, and nonprofits CommonLit, GradGuru, Quill, and TalkingPoints.
