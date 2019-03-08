MANCHESTER — Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Foundation has awarded Ashland Firefighters’ Association $750 from the Community Spirit 9/11 Mini-Grant program. Vara Imandi and Luca Sullivan, employees of Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, nominated the organization for the award. Funds will be used to purchase adaptive equipment that can be used for demonstrations and awareness programs.
To commemorate Harvard Pilgrim members who lost their lives on September 11, 2001, Harvard Pilgrim Foundation created the Community Spirit 9/11 Mini-Grant program. The program allows each employee to award a $250-$500 grant from the foundation to the local charity of their choice each calendar year.
“We are so fortunate to have generous and dedicated employees who enrich our company and the communities in which we all live and work,” said Karen Voci, president of the Harvard Pilgrim Foundation. “The Mini-Grant program is a wonderful way to support our employees as philanthropists and to help them make an impact in their own cities and towns.”
For more information about the Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Foundation, visit www.harvardpilgrim.org/foundation.
