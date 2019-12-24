ASHLAND — More than 25 students were named to the honor roll at Ashland Elementary School for the first trimester.
High Honors: Anna Boyer, Viola Chamberlin, Janelle Comeau, Jasmine Comeau, Aaron Desmond, Taylor Elsmore, Eliza Foote, Laura Liebert, Samuel Liebert, Shelby Montague, Abigail Mudgett, Lee Norris, Grady O'Leary and Declan Ulricson
Honors: Makayla Hatch, Jamison Jacheo, Jianna Jacheo, Allyanna James, Kayla Learned, McKenzi Melanson, and Jack Tilton
On A Roll: Talan Gardner, Michael Hart, Jacob Kostelak, Kadyn Smith, Daniel Trombley, and Andrew Wendelboe
Middle tier students who earned an average score of 93-100 percent on learning outcomes received high honors. Students who earned an average score of 85-92 percent received honors. Students who earned an average score of 80-84 percent are considered on a roll.
