WOLFEBORO — The Governor Wentworth Arts Council is will present the artwork of Bobbie Stave at Meredith Village Savings Bank in Wolfeboro from Saturday, Aug. 6 through Sept. 9. Bobbie’s aprons as art were inspired by her background and the pandemic or, as she calls it, her “Pandemic Project 2020.”
“As a product of parents from the depression, there were few “new” things in the house. If it still worked, it was used; if there were no holes, it was worn. As a young single [person], my mantra was... I can make that!... This was my excuse for wanting things that I could not afford. And I DID make it. I have made “stuff” all my life. I started as a clay artist in college and then began my journey to creation with fiber. I did sculptural weaving, bookmaking, needlepoint, ribbon embroidery, crazy quilting, piece quilting, and also upcycling. Pinterest showed [me] wonderful ideas and I fell for the idea of denim jean aprons.
