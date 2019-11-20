MEREDITH — The Meredith Parks & Recreation Department will hold the eighth annual Craft Fair on Saturday, Nov. 23, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Meredith Community Center. The fair will have homemade and handmade crafts and foods. The craft fair provides local as well as non-local crafters the opportunity to share their talents with the public, and shoppers can browse unique, handmade items as they look for gifts. Over the last seven years, Meredith Parks & Recreation has seen various artists participating including woodworkers, knitters, painters, crafters, jewelers, bakers, photographers and musicians.
The parks and recreation afterschool program has a role in the fair. The group helps set up, makes baked goods, sells raffle tickets, makes crafts to raise money for special events and trips, greets patrons as they arrive, and offers coffee to the vendors. This year the baked goods sale will expand to include savory items such as soups and chili. There is also a raffle table.
There are over 30 vendors and crafters attending the fair, including those with recycled sweater mittens, dog toys, jams and jellies, quilts, bat houses, candles, scarves, chocolates, paper cutting designs, pottery, etched glass items, spa and beauty products, and jewelry.
For more information, contact the Meredith Parks & Recreation Department at 603-279-8197, or visit www.meredithnh.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.