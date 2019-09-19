MEREDITH — Annalee Dolls will host a special event in celebration of their 85th anniversary on Saturday, Sept. 21 at the Annalee Gift Shop.
Annalee Dolls has been a New Hampshire tradition since 1934 when Annalee Thorndike turned her childhood hobby into a business to support her family. Today, the Annalee Dolls brand is recognized worldwide. The same techniques in the artwork, wire-frames and felt used by the founder are still in use today. Annalee’s motto, “If you smile, someone else has got to smile back,” is infused in each design, along with her thoughtful method of positioning each doll to tell a story.
Annalee Dolls will be hosting a celebration of their 85 years on Saturday, Sept. 21 at the Annalee Gift Shop. The first 85 customers will receive a free gift. There will be bundled sets for $85, door prizes, and sales on over 85 designs. Visitors can watch dolls being made in the design workshop and enjoy Cider Bellies Doughnuts and cider.
For additional information about Annalee’s 85th Anniversary Celebration, visit www.annalee.com or call 603-707-5377. Annalee Dolls is at 399 Daniel Webster Highway.
