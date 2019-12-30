ASHLAND — The Ashland Woman’s Club celebrated National Diabetes Month at their luncheon meeting Nov. 20, with a presentation by Andy Hazelton. He and his mother, Chandra Hazelton, joined the ladies for the meal and shared their experiences.
Hazelton, from Holderness, was diagnosed with diabetes as a toddler. With family and community support, he has raised awareness and dollars to support the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. This summer, Hazelton was selected to represent New Hampshire at the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation's Children's Congress held in Washington, D.C. There he met with lawmakers to discuss what it’s like to live with Type I diabetes, and lobby for research money.
The Ashland Woman’s Club presented Hazelton with a donation to JDRF.
