LACONIA — Wilkins-Smith Post 1, The American Legion, annually sponsors high school juniors to separate programs called Boys State and Girls State. These are separate five-day programs, where interested juniors (heading to their senior year) will become familiarized with local, county, and state government operations. If public service is your calling, then this program is recommended.
The Boys State program will run from June 20 to June 25. It will be conducted at St. Anselm College in Manchester and has been described as “a week that shapes a lifetime” by those who have attended. Applications are available at all local high school guidance offices and must be received at Concord by May 26. Applications should also be available on line at: www.nhboysstate.org for the Boys State application. There is a $25 application fee to assure us that the student is committed.
The Girls State program will be located at St. Anselm as well, from June 20 to 25. For more detailed information contact the American Legion Auxiliary at 856-8942.
