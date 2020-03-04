LACONIA — Wilkins-Smith Post 1 will celebrate its 101st year of service with a prime rib dinner on Saturday, March 7, at 5 p.m. The night starts with social hour, followed by a full dinner. Dinner guests will be State Commander Oliver Brooks and his fiance, State President Linda Dupont. Tickets are available to members and guests at the canteen for $15.
