LACONIA — Fall into Reading is Altrusa International of Laconia's October project. A display with free children’s books was set up Sept. 29, at Roberts Laundromat on Route 3 in Belmont. Children are encouraged to take one book each visit. There are also acorn and pumpkin mazes to keep children, and adults, busy during their time at the laundromat.
Altrusa provides children's books at Roberts Laundromat
