Fall into Reading

Pictured from left are Altrusa members Barbara DeAngelis and Barbara Laros, and Sandy Roberts of Roberts Laundromat with black labrador puppy Allie B. (Courtesy photo)

LACONIA — Fall into Reading is Altrusa International of Laconia's October project. A display with free children’s books was set up Sept. 29, at Roberts Laundromat on Route 3 in Belmont. Children are encouraged to take one book each visit. There are also acorn and pumpkin mazes to keep children, and adults, busy during their time at the laundromat.

