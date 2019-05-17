ALTON — The May 21 meeting of the Alton Historical Society will be hosting Patty Taylor Rogers and Timothy Brown, proprietors of the Taylor and Brown Wild Blueberry Co., as guest speakers. Rogers' father, George Taylor, started the blueberry farming business in 1965. Today Rogers, along with Brown, are carrying on the business in Taylor's footsteps. Rogers will describe blueberry farming when she was growing up. Brown will give insight into how blueberry farming has changed with today's technology and demands, in order to bring the berries to the consumer. Join the group at the Gilman Library on Main Street, in the Agnes Thompson Conference Room, at 7 p.m. for an evening of entertainment.
