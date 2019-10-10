ALTON — The Alton Historical Society will hold its annual potluck supper and meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 15, at 6:30 p.m. Bring a favorite casserole, salad or dessert, along with serving utensils. The meeting will be held in the Agnes Thompson Conference Room at the Gilman Library on Main Street. Following the supper, there will be a short business meeting and election of officers. Members and nonmembers are invited to attend. Guests are also invited to bring an identified household item, to find out what it is, or entertain the group.
