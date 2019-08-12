CENTER HARBOR — The James E. Nichols Memorial Library will hold a summer clearance book sale on Friday, Aug. 16, from 10 a.m.-6:30 p.m., and Saturday, Aug. 17, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on the library lawn. All books must go.
Gently worn books, audiobooks and DVDs will be offered, and donations are appreciated. Replenish a seasonal camp or vacation home with books for family and visitors. Coffee table books make good housewarming presents, or start holiday gift shopping early this year from a variety of fiction and non-fiction books. Most are in almost new condition. All donations will be used to purchase new books and materials for the Nichols Library collection. In the event of rain, the book sale will not be held.
The library is at 35 Plymouth St., on the corner of Route 25B, next to the Center Harbor Municipal Building. It is a short walk from the town docks on Lake Winnipesaukee. Hours are Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., and Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. For additional information, call 603-253-6950.
