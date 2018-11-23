SANDWICH — Advice To The Players, Sandwich’s Own Shakespeare Company, will help to bring holiday cheer with its fourth annual Wrap-A-Thon, scheduled on Saturdays and Sundays, Dec. 1 and 2, 8 and 9, and 15 and 16.
People are encouraged to drop off unwrapped holiday gifts on any of these days between noon and 4 p.m. to The Arts Center at 12 Main St. in Center Sandwich, and Advice To The Players will wrap them in beautifully festive and holiday-appropriate wrappings. The cost is $2 per gift, with all proceeds going to benefit Advice To The Players’ productions and educational programs.
To volunteer for a wrapping shift, email jessie@advicetotheplayers.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.