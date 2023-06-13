Advantage Kids will offer its free Tennis + Yoga program for the 11th consecutive year around the Lake Region, including Laconia, Tilton, Meredith, Moultonborough and Gilford, starting from the last week of June through the first week of August. (Courtesy photo)
The Lakes Region is gearing up for an exciting summer tennis season as Advantage Kids will offer its free Tennis + Yoga program for the 11th consecutive year. This unique opportunity welcomes children entering first through eighth grades to participate in free outdoor tennis lessons led by certified tennis professionals and registered yoga teachers.
Advantage Kids will be offering twice-weekly lessons in various locations around the lake, including Laconia, Tilton, Meredith, Moultonborough and Gilford, starting from the last week of June through the first week of August.
Co-Executive Director Dawn Dragon elaborates, "Tennis is a sport for life. Kids won't outgrow it; there are plenty of 'old timers' out there with games just as strong as ever. And yoga is a lifestyle. They both require focus, balance, strength, and flexibility, and they both offer kids an opportunity to self-regulate, connect and have fun. As we like to say at Advantage Kids, ‘Tennis' for All. Connections for Life.’"
There is still time to sign up in several towns across the Lakes region. All children are welcome to join in to practice and play. No equipment or prior experience is necessary. Interested participants can now sign up at AdvantageKids.net. Admission will be granted on a first-come, first-served basis.
Advantage Kids is a nonprofit organization which provides their programs at almost no cost through the support of donations big and small. It is thanks to the local support of Irwin Marine, Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction, Supreme Lending and Scott Everett that Advantage Kids is able to give back to the community. If you too would like to consider giving back, volunteers and donations are always appreciated.
For inquiries or more information about Advantage Kids and their programs, contact:Dawn Dragon, executive director of Advantage Kids at 603-264-7075; or visit Advantagekidsnh@gmail.com.
