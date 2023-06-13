Advantage Kids

Advantage Kids will offer its free Tennis + Yoga program for the 11th consecutive year around the Lake Region, including Laconia, Tilton, Meredith, Moultonborough and Gilford, starting from the last week of June through the first week of August. (Courtesy photo)

The Lakes Region is gearing up for an exciting summer tennis season as Advantage Kids will offer its free Tennis + Yoga program for the 11th consecutive year. This unique opportunity welcomes children entering first through eighth grades to participate in free outdoor tennis lessons led by certified tennis professionals and registered yoga teachers.

Advantage Kids will be offering twice-weekly lessons in various locations around the lake, including Laconia, Tilton, Meredith, Moultonborough and Gilford, starting from the last week of June through the first week of August.

