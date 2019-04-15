GILFORD — The Geri Fit program at the Gilford Public Library is back with greater variety. Designed for seniors looking to improve strength, balance, and stamina, reduce pain and the risk of falling, Geri Fit is a free, low-impact way to stay active. Those over 65 are invited to this video-led, seated class on Mondays and Wednesdays from 4-5 p.m. Those with Geri Fit experience can come to the more advanced classes on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9-10 a.m., called ‘Geri Fit: Hop, Skip and a Jump – Introductory Proprioceptive’ which builds on the classic program. These programs are free and open to all. Attendees are asked to bring their own two- or three-pound dumbbells, a stretch band, and water.
Interested participants can contact the Gilford Public Library at library@gilfordlibrary.org, call 603-524-6042, or text 603-367-0264 with any questions.
