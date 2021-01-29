GILFORD — The Gilford Parks and Recreation Department is sponsoring a pick-up curling program for adults on Thursday evenings. The program will be held on Thursday evenings at the Arthur A. Tilton Gilford Ice Rink from 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. through Feb. 25. Curling is the sport of “sliding stones” down the ice in an attempt to get your “stones” closer to the target than your opponent. Although this activity is held on the ice, participants do not wear ice skates. Participants should dress to be outside and should wear sneakers or boots. Cost for this program is $1 per evening and participants can register at the start of the program. All participants are required to wear a facemask during the program.
For more information, please contact the Gilford Parks and Recreation Dept. at 527-4722.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.