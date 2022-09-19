"Arborlogues: A Botanical Recital Performed for One Tree" is a one-person play where you are the performer and a single tree is your audience. In this case, an historic black walnut tree on the beautiful campus of Prescott Farm in Laconia. (Courtesy photo)
LACONIA — Powerhouse Theatre Collaborative of the Belknap Mill and Prescott Farm Environmental Education Center are partnering to provide a unique theatrical/natural experience on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 24-25. "Arborlogues: A Botanical Recital Performed for One Tree" is a one-person play where you are the performer and a single tree is your audience. In this case, an historic black walnut tree on the beautiful campus of Prescott Farm in Laconia.
Conceived by Dan Daly and Lee LeBreton, this 15-minute play “experience” was originally performed in Prospect Park, Brooklyn, to an 85 year old cedar tree within a specially built red curtain theater. After receiving the bound script from the stage manager, you are left alone with your audience. The script leads you through a series of stories, prompts, and actions related to the tree and yourself. This theater piece flips the normal audience/performer relationship where the ticket holder transforms into the performer and the theater space becomes the audience.
Some “performers'' from the Brooklyn Arborlogues shared their experiences. One woman expressed how she began to cry after remembering a tree from her childhood. Another’s father had died recently. He cleaned out his father’s house and replaced the flooring with cedar. As the Brooklyn tree was cedar he noted the connection to the tree he felt during the performance.
The “star” of the show is an approximately 130 year old tree that is listed on the NH Big Tree Register and is the largest in Belknap County. It is approximately 70 feet tall, and has a trunk circumference of 91 inches. Black Walnuts provide nuts for wildlife and humans and the nuts have also been used in dyes and ink in Colonial times.
After the participant performs for the tree, Prescott Farm will offer a map to other interesting trees on the property as well as give free range to explore the 160 acre property, including gardens, natural playscape, and hiking trails that are always open to the public dawn-to-dusk everyday. There will be some artists presenting their works for perusal or purchase and a chance to sit for a portrait.
To sign up for a 15 minute time slot and for more details on the Arborlogues go to belknapmill.org/arborlogues. There is no fee to participate but donations will be gratefully accepted. A donation of $10 is suggested. Walk-ins will be welcome as time permits.
