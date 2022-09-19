Tree

"Arborlogues: A Botanical Recital Performed for One Tree" is a one-person play where you are the performer and a single tree is your audience. In this case, an historic black walnut tree on the beautiful campus of Prescott Farm in Laconia. (Courtesy photo)

LACONIA — Powerhouse Theatre Collaborative of the Belknap Mill and Prescott Farm Environmental Education Center are partnering to provide a unique theatrical/natural experience on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 24-25. "Arborlogues: A Botanical Recital Performed for One Tree" is a one-person play where you are the performer and a single tree is your audience. In this case, an historic black walnut tree on the beautiful campus of Prescott Farm in Laconia.

Conceived by Dan Daly and Lee LeBreton, this 15-minute play “experience” was originally performed in Prospect Park, Brooklyn, to an 85 year old cedar tree within a specially built red curtain theater. After receiving the bound script from the stage manager, you are left alone with your audience. The script leads you through a series of stories, prompts, and actions related to the tree and yourself. This theater piece flips the normal audience/performer relationship where the ticket holder transforms into the performer and the theater space becomes the audience.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.