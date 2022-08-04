WOLFEBORO — The Wright Museum will welcome Holocaust survivor Kati Preston on Tuesday, August 16. This is the 13th program of the Wright Museum’s 2022 Ron Goodgame and Donna Canney Education Series.
Kati Preston is a Holocaust survivor, motivational speaker, author, and activist for tolerance and anti-bullying. She will speak about her experiences growing up after the tragedy of losing her family, but her message is being a survivor and not a victim. She is a mother to four sons and a grandmother to four girls. She travels throughout New England to share her message of hope, survival, and triumph over evil. Her optimism leaves her audiences energized to stand up, fight against hate, and improve their world. Kati Preston was born in Hungary in 1939, the only child born to a Jewish father and a Catholic mother. Twenty-eight members of Kati’s Jewish family perished in Auschwitz. After successful careers as a journalist, international fashion designer, EMT, and owner of an educational theater company, Kati realized that what matters most is sharing her story of survival in order to educate others of the devastating consequences of hate and prejudice. Recently, she was honored with the Susan J. Herman award for leadership in Holocaust and Genocide Awareness as well as the UNH Age of Champions Inspirational Award. Kati has written a book about her life called “Holocaust to Healing: Closing the Circle”
