FRANKLIN — ‘Making a difference one donation at a time’, Mix 94.1fm's 34th annual Cash and Cans Money & Food Drive for the holidays is set for December 14-18. All monies and food raised stays local, benefiting several area organizations, including the Franklin Police Toys for Tots Program; the Belmont Police Santa ‘Lil Helpers program; Twin Rivers Interfaith Food Pantry; Bread & Roses Soup Kitchen; Tilton/Northfield/Sanbornton Christmas Fund; Every Child Is Ours; Greater Lakes Region Santa Fund, Meredith Emergency Food Pantry, the Northfield-Tilton Congregational Church Food Pantry, St. Joseph’s Belmont Food Pantry and others.
Last year was another record year for donations, with over $44,000 in cash and over 30,000 non-perishable food items raised. Mix 94.1fm’s Fred Caruso, who started the program in 1987, looks forward to this week every year. “We meet so many generous people during Cash and Cans week. It’s a heart-warming week, from kids giving their piggy bank money to the business community donating, all we ask is people give what they can. And the best part…it all stays right here in our central New Hampshire Community.”
Caruso acknowledges this will be a different year, dealing with the pandemic. “We have had a number of events that benefit Cash & Cans canceled because of COVID. Spaghetti dinners and breakfasts with Santa, which generate hundreds of pounds of food and hundreds of dollars for Cash and Cans will not be happening this year. Which is why it’s more important than ever to give. Many people are hurting right now due to job loss and sickness. Our goal is to try to help as many people as possible through the organizations that benefit from generosity of our listeners.” The pandemic has already had an affect on this year’s event as Caruso had to push the dates back one week because of a positive COVID test. He has recuperated and is ready to go.
Caruso and morning co-host Amy Bates will broadcast live from 18 different locations, accepting your Cash and Cans donations. All broadcasts are outside with all safety protocols in place. Here where they’ll be, and when they’ll be there:
Monday, Dec. 14: 5:30-9 a.m., George's Diner, Meredith; 9:30 a.m.-Noon, Vista Foods, Laconia; Noon-2 p.m., Sal's Pizza, Laconia; 3-5 p.m., Verizon Wireless Zone/American Shaman, Laconia.
Tuesday, Dec. 15: 5:30-8 a.m., Willow Hill Food & Beverage, Franklin; 9-11 a.m., Stafford Oil Laconia; 11 a.m.-1 p.m., HK Powersports, Laconia; 2-5 p.m., Belknap Subaru, Tilton
Wednesday, Dec. 16: 5:30-10 a.m. Dunkin’ Donuts, West Main Street, Tilton. Make a minimum $10 donation, get a dozen donuts free; 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Prescott's Florist, Laconia; 1-3 p.m., Irwin Motors, Laconia; 4-7 p.m., McDonald’s Tilton
Thursday, Dec. 17: 5:30-10 a.m., Park-N-Go Market, Northfield; 11 a.m.-1 p.m., T-Bones Laconia; 2-5 p.m., Franklin Savings Bank Upper Central Street, Franklin
Friday, Dec. 18: 5:30-10 a.m., McDonald’s Franklin; 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Benson Auto, Franklin; 2:30-5:30 p.m., Grevior Furniture, Franklin.
Donations may also be made by mail. Please make checks payable to Mix Cash and Cans and mail to Mix 94.1fm, PO Box 99, Franklin, NH 03235. For more information about the Mix Cash and Cans program, visit www.mix941fm.com or contact Fred Caruso at fred@mix941fm.com.
