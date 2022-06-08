16th annual Peter Makris Memorial Ride kicks off Bike Week on June 11

LACONIA — The 16th annual Peter Makris Memorial Ride at The Naswa Resort in Laconia brings bikers together for a ride around Lake Winnipesaukee to raise funds for Veterans Count, the philanthropic arm of Easterseals New Hampshire’s Military & Veterans Services, among other local charities. Peter Makris, who passed away in 2008, was the owner of The Naswa, a U.S. Marine Corps member, and an avid motorcycle rider.
Since its inception, the annual kick-off ride to Laconia Motorcycle Week has raised over $500,000 to support service members, veterans and their families through Veterans Count.
“Veterans Count is honored to be among the charities supported by this event,” said Joseph Emmons, Easterseals New Hampshire Chief Development Officer. “Every year, we are humbled by the generosity of the Makris family and all the riders who participate to honor Peter Makris and the causes he was passionate about.”
“Our family strives to keep his [Peter’s] memory alive by giving to those my father supported — our town, our veterans, and those who protect us,” said Cynthia Makris, Peter’s daughter and the vice chair of the Veterans Count Lakes Region chapter.
The ride also supports the Laconia Fire Department, the Community Emergency Response Team and Building Dreams for Marines.
Register today: events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/eventReg?oeidk=a07ej3cedpkca449e67&oseq=&c=&ch=.
