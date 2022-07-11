NEW HAMPTON — The Dana Meeting House Association with generous support from New Hampshire Humanities, will host Dr. Robert Goodby’s presentation, “12,000 years ago in the Granite State” on Saturday, July 16 from 6-8 p.m. at the Dana Meeting House at 288 Dana Hill Road.
The native Abenaki people played a central role in the history of the Monadnock region, defending it against English settlement and forcing the abandonment of Keene and other Monadnock area towns during the French and Indian Wars. Despite this, little is known about the Abenaki, and conventional histories often depict the first Europeans entering an untamed, uninhabited wilderness, rather than the homeland of people who had been there for hundreds of generations. Robert Goodby discusses how the real depth of Native history was revealed when an archaeological study prior to construction of the new Keene Middle School discovered traces of four structures dating to the end of the Ice Age. Undisturbed for 12,000 years, the site revealed information about the economy, gender roles, and household organization of the Granite State's very first inhabitants, as well as evidence of social networks that extended for hundreds of miles across northern New England.
Robert Goodby is a professor of Anthropology at Franklin Pierce University in Rindge.
Attendees are invited to bring any fun “artifacts” they have found in their gardens, woods or fields to share with Dr. Goodby. This is a family friendly presentation, free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served. For more information about the Dana Meeting House Association visit: www.danameetinghouse.org. For directions or more information to the Meeting House contact Blair Folts at 603-733-7050.
