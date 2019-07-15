WOLFEBORO — In 2019, Wright Museum is working with one local business each month to promote businesses and the museum, and provide added value to visitors and customers alike.
In May, the business partner was Winnipesaukee Winery and 1810 House, which provided one complimentary wine tasting to guests age 21 and over that visited the museum. According to Heidi von Gotz Cogean, co-owner of Winnipesaukee Winery and 1810 House, it was a productive partnership.
“We have had several patrons come in for the free tasting,” she said. “This has worked out very well. All have been new customers.”
To learn more about the program, or become a partner, contact Stephanie Buell at 603-569-1212, or visit wrightmuseum.org.
