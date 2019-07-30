FRANKLIN — Brian Lamontagne was recently promoted to branch manager of Franklin Savings Bank’s Gilford office.
“Brian has worked hard to earn the trust and confidence of his customers by looking for ways to provide exceptional customer service. He is an enthusiastic and engaged manager who cares a great deal about the growth of his team, as well as his own professional development in this essential role,” said Julie Buker, assistant vice president, retail operations and administration officer.
Lamontagne joined Franklin Savings Bank in July 2016 as a personal banker at the Franklin office, and was promoted to assistant branch manager of the Gilford office in January 2018. He is a 2018 graduate of Northern New England School of Banking and the Applied Leadership Institute through the University of New Hampshire. Lamontagne is a member of the New Hampshire Bankers Association’s Young Bankers Committee and board member of Gilford Rotary Club. He serves on the board for Lakes Region Partnership for Public Health and Neighbors Helping Neighbors. He lives in Meredith and enjoys spending time with his family, traveling around New England, and supporting local merchants.
Shauntee Currier was promoted to residential mortgage loan originator at the bank’s downtown Franklin office. She joined the bank’s retail team in July 2013 as a part-time teller in Boscawen, and was promoted to a teller position at the Tilton office and a floating personal banker role. In 2016, she transitioned into a loan processing specialist position, then advanced to junior residential mortgage loan originator in March.
“In a relatively short period of time, Shauntee has gained the skills and aptitude to assist her in transitioning into this new role,” said Janet Haines, vice president, loan administration and operations. “She is a tremendous asset and welcome addition to the residential lending team and will continue to excel as she continues to advance further in her position.”
Currier received certificates in Principles of Mortgage Banking I and SAFE Comprehensive Mortgage Loan Originator and has completed courses in residential mortgage lending and consumer lending.
“I really like the fact that FSB is a community bank and promotes from within the organization,” said Currier. “I will forever be grateful for each opportunity the bank has given me and continues to provide as I evolve further into this new role. Everyone here is really like family.”
Currier’s civic involvement includes treasurer of the New Hampshire High School Equestrian Teams and coach of the Merrimack Valley Equestrian Team. Her passions are barrel horse racing, fishing, kayaking and yoga.
To learn more about Franklin Savings Bank, call 800-372-4445, or visit www.fsbnh.bank, or follow the bank on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.
