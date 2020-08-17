LACONIA — The Foundry Financial Group, Inc. recently promoted Sarah Anderson to wealth management advisor. In her new position, Anderson will take a more active role in client service activities and in the development of new advisory relationships.
Anderson is a graduate of High Point University with a bachelor of science degree in mathematics. She joined The Foundry in 2019. “The best part of my job is the relationships I’m developing with our clients,” said Anderson. “I also enjoy the in-depth analysis to see how we can improve their financial outcomes.”
“It has been an interesting first year,” Anderson said. She's spent the last several months learning her profession from home, due to social distancing policies. “Still, it feels like we really haven’t missed a beat. Clients are connecting with us by Zoom, and of course by phone,” she continued. “With the technology we are using now, clients can still discuss important issues, review information, and get advice, even while we are both in our homes.”
