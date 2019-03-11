There aren’t many tasks in life more confusing, stressful, annoying and overwhelming than tax season. But thanks to technology, it doesn’t have to be. We’ve compiled a list of 6 apps to ease the pain and frustration and help folks organize and file their taxes on the go...and they’re free.
H&R Block Tax Preparation
Free on iOS - This iPad app provides free tax preparation, printing and e-filing of your federal return. It also promises free-of-charge unlimited advice from a tax expert through live chat, in-person audit support and guarantees 100 percent accuracy and a maximum refund.
IRS2GO
Free on Android and iOS – With this IRS-developed app, you can check the status of your federal income tax refund, request tax records, access tax tips, search for an IRS Volunteer Income Tax Assistance site near you, and interact with the IRS by following its Twitter feed, watching helpful videos on YouTube and signing up for email updates. Available in Spanish.
Shoeboxed
Free on Android and iOS – Maximize your reimbursements and tax deductions in seconds with the free Shoeboxed Receipt and Mileage Tracker app. With this app you can instantly archive receipts on-the-go, transform receipt images into accurate, human verified data, access an archive of your categorized IRS-accepted receipts, generate email expense reports, track your mileage, and export expenses to QuickBooks, Wave Accounting, Excel, Outright, Xero, and dozens of other tools.
Turbo Tax Tax Return App
Free on Android and iOS – This app from Turbo Tax is idea for the person who has a simple tax return and a complicated schedule. It allows you to e-file your return on the go in about 10 minutes. You just snap a photo of your W-2, answer some questions and e-file securely from your mobile device. You can prepare and e-file your federal tax return in the app for free, but preparing and e-filing a state return in the app will cost $14.99. A maximum refund is guaranteed. Available in Spanish.
TaxCaster
Free on Android and iOS – Using the same tax calculator found in TurboTax, this free app will provide you a quick estimate of your tax refund. The app forecasts your tax information so there are no surprises when you sit down to file. With an estimate of your refund, you can make last-minute changes to make sure you’re getting the maximum refund. Also, use an estimate from TaxCaster to adjust your paycheck withholdings so you take home more money or plan ahead so you pay less tax. TaxCaster doesn’t prepare your taxes, but based on the information you enter into the app, it will recommend the best Turbo Tax product to suit your particular tax situation.
ItsDeductible
Free on iOs - This app is an easy way to keep track of your donations and get back the maximum deductions for your charitable acts. The app provides actual resale values for your donated items, helps reduce your risk of an audit and provides answer to donation questions.
