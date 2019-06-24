BELMONT — Milpower Source, Inc. hosted Gov. Christopher Sununu and Chris Pyle, who was shadowing Sununu as New Hampshire’s ‘Governor for a Day,’ at the company’s corporate headquarters earlier this month.
During his visit, the governor expressed interest in Milpower Source’s high level of growth and shared insights on how his office can support the company’s goals and objectives for the upcoming year. The governor toured the facility, and met with production staff, design engineers and the business operations teams.
Following the tour, the governor and the Milpower team sat down to discuss efforts to continue increasing the workforce in the Lakes Region. Gov. Sununu said, “New Hampshire has become a leading hub in the manufacturing of specialized technology. It was a pleasure to learn more about the innovative products that Milpower is developing to support critical operations of both the United States government and military – all while creating jobs here in the Lakes Region.”
Chris Pyle, an eighth grade student at Hollis-Brookline Middle School, serving as ‘Governor for a Day,’ joined Gov. Sununu for the tour.
Brian Paul, vice president of Global Business Development at Milpower Source said, “We had a great discussion, focusing on the economic growth opportunities in the Lakes Region and the New Hampshire community as a whole. As a growing business with an expanding workforce, we welcome the governor’s focus on issues of workforce development and interest in engaging with Milpower Source. We look forward to further ongoing discussions with the Governor and his team.”
Visit www.milpower.com for more information about Milpower Source Inc., or call 603-267-8865.
