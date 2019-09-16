GILFORD — Patrick’s Pub and Eatery will host Starkey Realty at their networking event 'Connect' on Thursday, Sept. 19, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Starkey Realty was formed in January 2016 by Melissa and Patrick Starkey. The Starkeys and their enthusiastic, qualified team are experienced in working with buyers, sellers, luxury real estate, investors, duplexes and multi-family units, land, commercial properties and leases, as well as property management. Melissa has been a Realtor in New Hampshire since 2013. Her goal was to open her own real estate office, and with her husband, Patrick, has opened a flagship store at 132.5 N. Main St. in downtown Concord, across from the state capitol building. Melissa grew up spending summers and weekends in the Lakes Region, and is familiar with lakefront properties. Patrick’s background in the U.S. Air Force and law enforcement brings focus, hard work, and discipline to the office.
Enter raffles for a get the chance to win a one-night stay at the Inn Keeper House at the historic Kimball Castle. The evening includes complimentary craft beer sampling from Woodstock Brewery and raffle drawings at 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. The grand prize of an overnight stay, brewery tour and breakfast at the Woodstock Inn will be drawn at 8 p.m.
For more information about Patrick's 'Connect,' call 603-293-0841 or visit www.patrickspub.com/connect.
To learn more about Starkey Realty, visit www.starkeyrealty.com
