HOLDERNESS — Originally from Belmont, Tyson Morrill is the new director of conservation for Squam Lakes Association.
Morrill earned his master of science degree in biology from Plymouth State University while studying brook trout demographics in the Beebe River Watershed.
His commitment to conservation took him to Alaska, where he helped monitor wildlife diseases and mitigate human-wildlife interactions. He is looking forward to the chance to bring what he's learned back to the conservation efforts in his home state. When not in the office, Morrill enjoys spending time outside, gardening, woodworking, and fishing.
"Traveling across the country has given me a stronger appreciation for New Hampshire's unique ecosystems, pulling me back to the region to build a career among the lakes and mountains," he said.
