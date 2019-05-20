ASHLAND — Rochester Shoe Tree Company has retained Equity Partners HG to seek a buyer for the business to enable the company to increase its manufacturing and distribution capabilities. Founded in 1922, Rochester Shoe Tree Company manufactures and distributes aromatic red cedar shoe trees and shoe care accessories. Manufacturing, sales and distribution are located at the company’s Ashland headquarters
Rochester Shoe Tree Company is one of the largest providers of aromatic red cedar shoe trees in the world. Other red cedar products manufactured include coat hangers, gift boxes, shoe shine kits, shoe racks, cedar blocks and hard wood display trees. The company also manufactures a variety of shoe cleaners, lotions, creams, polishes and leather protectors, and distributes shoe brushes, shoe horns, shoe laces, polishing cloths, and back room supplies, providing retailing clients with all their shoe care needs. Customers include department stores, clothing store chains, shoe stores, and shoe repair shops across the country, with an online catalogue available to retail customers. RSTC has licensing agreements with shoe brands, department stores, and sports associations.
Hank Waida, a managing director at Equity Partners HG, said, “This is an excellent opportunity to acquire a well-known product line with a well-established base of large household name customers with unique manufacturing capacity. Substantial growth opportunity exists in digital marketing and expansion into athletic footwear."
