CONCORD — RePetes Comics & Collectibles has opened a second comic book and vintage toy store in Concord on Saturday on July 23.
RePetes Comics & Collectibles is packed with cool comic books, vintage toys, and unique local art, RePetes has something for everyone.
RePetes currently displays their life size statues, local art and comics at their Belmont location. With the recent success in the Lakes Region, owners Peter Swain and Jeanne Blair have expanded into the State’s capitol. “People are craving the comic books and toys they grew up with” claims owner Peter Swain. “Everyday we get people of all ages searching for that one piece that speaks specifically to them.”
Swain and Blair opened their first store in March of 2021 as the COVID restrictions were finally easing up.
“We love it when people walk into our shop and say ‘Oh! Wow! I remember wanting/having this when I was a kid!” remarks Blair, “We listen to the stories and history of their childhood. It’s a great way to connect different generations!”
Peter and Jeanne are artists and collectors of comic-related memorabilia. “We wanted to share our passion for comics and art with the whole community. We have had such a great response in Belmont that we are 'super' excited to open a second location in the heart of Concord. We are always looking to buy, sell or trade comics and toys!”
Peter repairs and restores vintage toys and movie props, as well as creates one-of-a-kind furniture with comic book /movie themes. “Our Millennium Falcon guitar is pretty awesome!”
Jeanne is an art teacher who shares a love for comic books based on art and reading. “Comics offer fantastic illustrations plus out-of-this-world fiction. It’s the perfect combination!”
Visit this unique comic book store at 106 South State Street, Concord (just one mile from exits 12 and 13, off I-93) or check out the original store in the heart of the Lakes Region at 141 Main Street, Belmont.
