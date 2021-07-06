GILFORD — Melissa Morrison, APRN, FNP-C, certified Health Coach, opened a health coaching and wellness practice, Red Anchor Wellness, this year. Red Anchor Wellness is accepting clients who are ready to commit to a change in their health.
Red Anchor Wellness lets Morrison pair her 10 years of experience in nursing, three years as a family nurse practitioner, and certification as a health coach with her passion for caring for others in a meaningful, holistic, personal and sustainable way.
Morrison is devoted to helping her clients take control of their wellness through sustainable lifestyle changes that prevent, mitigate, and may even reverse chronic disease. The lifestyle medicine offerings focus on behavior modifications that include nutrition, physical activity, stress management, sleep hygiene, and mindset.
Morrison does not replace a client’s primary care provider, but rather serves as an extension of that care and keeps complete, open communication with a PCP. “Having open communication with my client’s PCP is an important part of my service. It allows that client-provider relationship to have a continuity of care that can sometimes be limited by time,” she said.
“I created Red Anchor Wellness because there is a dire need for exceptional lifestyle medicine by professionals who are passionate and excited to be the change agents in their client’s lives,” Morrison said.
Red Anchor Wellness is located in Gilford, but Morrison can meet clients wherever they are most comfortable. She can chat by phone or meet online for those who are not yet comfortable with face-to-face meetings.
To learn more, visit RedAnchorWellness.com or call 570-573-4277.
