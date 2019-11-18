PLYMOUTH — Two health and addiction professionals have launched a new service, Summit Health Associates, to provide care to a broad spectrum of patients in the Lakes Region. Matthew Howe and Andrew Seefeld have over 25 years of combined experience working in healthcare and addiction treatment.
Howe has been program director at The Plymouth House. He is a speaker and lecturer on addiction and recovery in the U.S. and Europe. Howe holds degrees in psychology and philosophy, and is pursuing a master’s degree in nursing.
Andrew W. Seefeld, M.D., FAAEM is a board-certified emergency medical physician. He currently serves as director of emergency medical services and director of the trauma program at Speare Memorial Hospital. He also acts as medical director of MedCheck Urgent Care. Seefeld graduated from UCLA with a bachelor of science in psychobiology and received his doctorate in medicine from the Pennsylvania State College of Medicine.
“Having worked with thousands of folks suffering with addiction issues we know the care they need both medically and psychologically,” said Howe. “Summit Health Associates will provide a much-needed emphasis on holistic living rather than relying on pharmacologic therapies which are often not appropriate for many patients in recovery from drugs and alcohol.”
For more information about Summit Health Associates, visit summithealthassociates.com, or call 603-481-0005.
